Baker Mayfield fully participates in practice

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield still has a hip injury. On the first full workday in advance of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, it didn’t limit him in practice.

Mayfield fully participated on Wednesday despite the hip injury, according to the team’s injury report.

“I feel good,” Mayfield told reporters regarding his hip. “A week’s [worth] of rest, and now I am ready to go.”

Would he have been able to play on Sunday, if the Browns didn’t have their annual bye?

“I do not know,” Mayfield said. “Once you get adrenaline going but. . . . I am happy I got a week off.”

Mayfield faces perhaps the toughest test of his career on Sunday, against the best defense in the NFL — and based on statistical performance through seven weeks one of the best defenses of all time.