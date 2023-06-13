Baker Mayfield to former Georgia K Rodrigo Blankenship: ‘I still don’t like you’

Baker Mayfield, the former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, still carries lingering pain from the Sooners’ heartbreaking double overtime loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 Rose Bowl.

The defeat, resulting in a 54-48 victory for UGA, not only propelled the Bulldogs to the national title but also marked the end of Mayfield’s illustrious college career.

During this week’s minicamp, Rodrigo Blankenship, the former Georgia kicker responsible for two crucial field goals in that fateful game, is trying out with Mayfield’s current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As they met for the first time in Tampa, a camera captured Mayfield lightheartedly remarking to Blankenship, “I still don’t like you.”

Rodrigo Blankenship with a warm welcome on his first day with the Bucs. Baker Mayfield says, "I still don't like you." Blankenship's Georgia Bulldogs beat Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/i3oeVyKM8H — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 13, 2023

Blankenship hit a clutch 55 yard field goal as the first half of the Rose Bowl came to a close to bring Georgia’s deficit to 14. After Georgia came storming back, he hit again from 38 yards to force a second overtime, which ultimately led to Sony Michel’s game-winning 27 yard touchdown run. Blankenship also connected on 6/6 extra point attempts, and accounted for 12 total points in the game.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire