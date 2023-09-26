Baker Mayfield following Week 3 loss to Eagles: We started too slow
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield following Week 3 loss to Philadelphia Eagles: We started too slow.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield following Week 3 loss to Philadelphia Eagles: We started too slow.
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Kerr plans to try out different lineups in the preseason and didn't rule out a starting role for Paul.
Derek Carr's injury looked bad, but just 24 hours later, the QB is feeling a lot better.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.