Baker Mayfield finished top 5 in rate of positively graded throws by PFF

Baker Mayfield took an impressive step forward in his third NFL season as an all-around passer. One of the areas where Mayfield spiked upward in new coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense in Cleveland was in making better decisions, leading to better throws.

In fact, Mayfield was one of the NFL’s best at making the smart decision and delivering the ball with accuracy. Those are the two primary components of how Pro Football Focus grades an individual throw. And only three QBs did better in PFF’s throwing metrics at making positively graded throws in 2020.

Mayfield earned a positive mark on 27 percent of his pass attempts. He trails only Ryan Tannehill, Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson with that rate.

Highest rate of positively graded throws this season:

1. Ryan Tannehill – 31%

2. Tom Brady – 29%

3. Deshaun Watson – 28%

4. Baker Mayfield – 27% pic.twitter.com/o1F9FXvkMU — PFF (@PFF) February 5, 2021

That’s some pretty impressive company for Mayfield to keep. It’s even more impressive considering he was learning a new offense and missing his best WR, Odell Beckham Jr., for more than half the season.

