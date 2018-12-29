Baker Mayfield fined $10,026 for lewd gesture during touchdown celebration against Bengals

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined more than $10,000 for a sideline celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Bengals. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The NFL fined Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield $10,026 on Saturday for “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the Browns’ 26-18 win against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Baker Mayfield was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct by the #NFL for his sideline celebration with Freddie Kitchens in which he appeared to pretend to expose his privates — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 29, 2018

The celebration came after Mayfield threw a touchdown pass, and then ran to the sidelines to celebrate with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. The brief celebration gesture appeared to show Mayfield pretending to “expose his privates.”

Mayfield went 27-of-37 for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The celebration also came before Mayfield later hilariously threw shade at his former coach Hue Jackson, who currently works for the Bengals. After throwing a 66-yard-pass to seal the win late in the game, Mayfield stared down Jackson for what seemed like an eternity on the sidelines.

The Browns — who have gone 5-2 since Jackson was fired — will finish their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, where a win will give them their first winning season since 2007.

