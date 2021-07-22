Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had two different head coaches, Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams, in his rookie year. Then he had another head coach, Freddie Kitchens, in his second year. And then he had another head coach, Kevin Stefanski, in his third year. Heading into his fourth year in the NFL and with Stefanski is a new experience.

Mayfield said he feels more confident because he’s heading into his second season with Stefanski, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

“The same system gives me more confidence,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “The same guys around me also gives more confidence, just because I know how to push those guys now. Definitely going into [mandatory] minicamp [last month], I think all the coaches and the players saw that I was way more comfortable in the system.”

With Mayfield more confident in Year 2 under Stefanski’s leadership, they have a good chance to be back in the playoffs again. Quite a statement for a Browns franchise that hasn’t had back-to-back playoff seasons since 1988-1989.

Baker Mayfield feeling more confident heading into second year in same system originally appeared on Pro Football Talk