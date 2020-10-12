Baker Mayfield expects to play vs. Steelers after rib injury: 'Momma didn’t raise no wuss'

Baker Mayfield took a shot from Justin Houston late in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback took a trip to the injury tent, but returned to the game to finish the 32-23 win.

With the 4-1 Browns winning their fourth straight and Mayfield on a roll, he doesn’t anticipate the injury to keep him from a Week 6 AFC North showdown with the 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baker Mayfield’s blunt response to status question

“Momma didn’t raise no wuss,” Mayfield told reporters when asked about his status for next week.

That presumably translates to “yes, I plan to play through my rib injury.”

Baker Mayfield is riding the high of a 4-1 start and doesn't plan to miss next week's AFC North showdown. (AP Photo/David Richard) More

X-rays come back negative

The postgame diagnosis on his ribs was good for Mayfield. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, X-rays returned negative.

The Browns have dramatically turned things around after a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens to start the season fresh off the disappointment of last year’s 6-10 campaign. The Browns have since racked up wins against the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys before topping the Colts.

Next Sunday’s test against the Steelers promises to be Cleveland’s toughest since its Week 1 tilt with the Ravens. And the stakes will be high in the hyper-competitive AFC North.

Mayfield sounds ready for the challenge.

“The good thing about it is we don’t have to learn from a loss,” Mayfield said. “We can get better after a win. Just the mindset of trying to be just a bunch of big, hairy American-winning machines is important.”

