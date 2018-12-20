Baker Mayfield expects Bengals to play 'pissed off' in Hue Jackson's Cleveland homecoming

The most recent Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals matchup came with a little extra heat.

The intrastate AFC North rivals generally don’t need added motivation, but they got some anyway when fired Browns head coach Hue Jackson joined the Bengals coaching staff just ahead of the first of two matchups this season.

Mayfield’s cool reception of Jackson lingers

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield lit up the Bengals that day, throwing four touchdowns in a 35-20 win. After the game, he shunned Jackson when his former coach approached him on the field and told reporters after the game he didn’t appreciate him taking a job with a division rival.

The next day, he called Jackson “fake” in an Instagram post.

That was Week 12. With Week 16’s rematch in Cleveland approaching, Mayfield hasn’t warmed up any further to his former coach.

Baker Mayfield expects the Bengals to be "pissed off" after he called Bengals assistant coach Hue Jackson "a fake" last month. That's fine with him. #Browns pic.twitter.com/oyU6YljCBx — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 19, 2018





Mayfield not backing down

“No, I said what I said,” Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. “It’s another week. We’ve gotta hit the reset button. We’ve gotta be able to come in, block out the distractions, block out the outside noise like we have week-to-week every time this season and be able to do our job.”

While Mayfield isn’t apologizing, he does appear to be taking a more business-like approach to Sunday’s game. He expects the same out of his teammates.

“No,” Mayfield said when asked if Jackson would provide extra motivation on Sunday. “I think the guys know what we want to do to finish out the year. Right now, the goal is to beat the Bengals because that’s the next game. That is the most important one of the year. That is how we have to handle it.”

Baker Mayfield was less than warm with his reception to Hue Jackson the last time the Bengals and Browns met. (AP)

Mayfield expects ‘pissed off’ Bengals

As for the Bengals, he anticipates they’ll be fired up after he went out of his way to disrespect Jackson last time.

“Football is an angry, violent game,’” Mayfield said. “If you play anything but pissed off, I don’t think you’re doing it right.”

The Browns are 6-7-1. And while they’re still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, you might find better odds in your local lottery. But the playoffs weren’t a reasonable goal for this Cleveland team from the beginning of the season.

Sweep of Jackson, Bengals would be sweet

With young talent like Mayfield, pass-rusher Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb and cornerback Denzel Ward breaking out this season, the Browns are already miles ahead of the teams that combined to go 1-31 the previous two seasons. This year is already a success.

The only thing outside of the playoffs that would make the season sweeter would be a sweep of the Bengals with Jackson on the sideline.

Still talking to Jackson?

While that goal appears to be the motivation behind Mayfield’s approach to Sunday’s game, he stopped short of saying he’s cut off communication with Jackson.

When asked if he had spoken with Jackson since their Week 12 matchup, Mayfield didn’t have much to say.

“No comment,” Mayfield said.

