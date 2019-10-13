Baker Mayfield returns from left hip injury scare vs. Seahawks

Amid a bounce-back performance in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield briefly exited early in the third quarter with a left hip injury.

Mayfield appeared to suffer the injury on a play in which he ran for eight yards but fell awkwardly. He stayed in the game for several more plays but left for the locker room after running back Nick Chubb fumbled the ball.

During the brief window out, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Mayfield underwent an X-ray, and the results were negative. Fortunately for the Browns, he was able to return to the game before backup Garrett Gilbert was need.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Watch live NFL games all season long for free on the Yahoo Sports app]

Before leaving with the injury, Mayfield was 17-of-28 passing for 230 yards with a touchdown and also picked up his first career rushing touchdown. Although he did throw a pair of interceptions, only one of them resulted in a Seahawks score.

Mayfield looked healthy upon his return, connecting with Odell Beckham Jr. on an 18-yard pass, although the play was negated because of an offensive tackle Chris Hubbard illegally went downfield. Although the Browns punted before picking up a first down, Mayfield led a drive down to the Seahawks goal line the very next possession which stalled before they could score.

The Browns were finally able to retake the lead with 9 minutes left on a Chubb three-yard run, and Mayfield found tight end Demetrius Harris for the two-point conversion.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield briefly left Sunday's game with a left hip injury. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

More from Yahoo Sports: