It’s a blowout in Foxborough and now the Browns have added injury to insult.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield went down after taking a hard hit by edge rusher Matthew Judon on a second-and-10 play midway through the third quarter. Mayfield limped off the field under his own power, but went immediately to the medical tent on the sideline with an apparent leg injury.

Case Keenum came in to replace Mayfield and was immediately sacked twice for a turnover on downs.

Mayfield had been hit four times officially, with New England sacking him twice.

But Mayfield may be alright to continue, as he was shown back on the bench.

New England went up 31-7 with a touchdown on a 92-yard drive — their second scoring possession of at least 90 yards in the contest.

Rhamondre Stevenson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, this time from 2-yards out.

Browns cornerback A.J. Green is out due to a concussion.

UDPATE 3:25 p.m. ET: Mayfield is questionable to return with a knee injury. But with the game in a blowout, it looks like Keenum will continue at quarterback for the rest of the game.

Baker Mayfield exits due to injury, Patriots lead 31-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk