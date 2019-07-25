Baker Mayfield on Duke Johnson: We addressed it, we’re good

When quarterback Baker Mayfield last commented on running back Duke Johnson, some members of the team were reportedly unhappy that he publicly shared a negative view of his teammate’s trade request.

Mayfield said Johnson’s situation was “self-inflicted” and that the team was looking for players that are “goal oriented” to be part of the 2019 campaign. The fact that Johnson did have a goal, albeit a different one from Mayfield, did not seem to be part of the picture, but it appears it’s all water under the bridge now.

“We addressed it. We’re good,” Mayfield said on Thursday, via ESPN.com. “We’re here to do our job. He’s here. Like I said, when it all came out, we want people that want to be here. He’s here right now and that’s important. I think that shows we’re here to win.”

Johnson reported to camp this week after his agent met with General Manager John Dorsey and the word from head coach Freddie Kitchens on Wednesday was that the team envisions a good role for Johnson in the offense.