Baker Mayfield dreamed of playing with Odell Beckham

Baker Mayfield, who spends his offseasons in Los Angeles, began working with Odell Beckham at USC a year ago. He went to dinner with him this offseason.

The two never dreamed they would end up on the same team.

“I absolutely hoped for that, but I wouldn’t necessarily say that we talked about it too much,’’ Mayfield said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Thought about it. Throwing to him, just running routes on air, realizing the potential and all the talent that he has, it’s unique. Not many are able to do it. So then you put together two LSU Tigers next to each other, it’s a dangerous duo. It’s going to be a lot of fun, but it’s something you can only dream about.”

So how does the Browns quarterback keep both Jarvis Landry and Beckham happy? Even if they are friends and former teammates, both will want their catches.

“They’re team-oriented,’’ Mayfield said. “They want to win. Probably just close my eyes and throw it and hope one of them catches it.”

Mayfield admits his expectations for this season have increased with the addition of Beckham. He once dreamed of playing with Beckham. Now, Mayfield dreams of Super Bowls.

“I’m absolutely not satisfied with how last year ended by any means,’’ Mayfield said. “I want to win Super Bowls. I want to do a lot more. That’s why you combine that with guys like these guys who talk about legacy and leaving something behind that they can be proud of and look back on. That’s about setting your own expectations. So, yeah, they keep increasing. The more talent I have around me, it’s going to make my job a lot easier, but that means I have to work that much harder for it.”