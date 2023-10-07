Baker Mayfield dons 'Horns Down' hat, shoots Oklahoma rifle in 'GameDay' pick of Sooners

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn't played in the Red River Rivalry since the 2017 college football season. That hasn't lessened his disdain for Texas, as he demonstrated on Saturday.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used his bye week to appear at the Cotton Bowl as the celebrity guest picker for "College GameDay" in Week 6. The Sooners legend made sure to leave no doubt he was still backing the crimson and cream vs. Texas in this final Big 12 version of the rivalry.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Texas-Oklahoma from Cotton Bowl

Mayfield took his love for Oklahoma a step further than some guest pickers have in previous weeks, showing up wearing a "Horns Down" hat on the set of "College GameDay" — a reference to the popular anti-Texas hand gesture, "Hook 'em."

Of course, Mayfield has enjoyed tremendous personal success against the Longhorns: He went 2-1 against Texas in the Red River Rivalry, losing only in his first start in 2015 after transferring from Texas Tech. That includes consecutive victories in 2016 and 2017 in which the Sooners won by a combined 10 points.

Mayfield's infectious support of Oklahoma did little to sway the rest of the "College GameDay" crew, however. Each of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso picked the Longhorns to win (Corso in a notable fake out of Sooners fans). Kirk Herbstreit, who is calling the game on ABC, abstained from making a selection.

Even then, Mayfield made his support of Oklahoma undisputeable: He pulled out the Oklahoma rifle in making his pick for the Sooners, and admonished Corso for his fake out pick of Texas:

REQUIRED READING: Texas-Oklahoma 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Longhorns, Sooners

"Lee knows better than that." 😭@bakermayfield wasn't feeling Coach's pick of the Longhorns 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kgBO8zaeMx — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 7, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Baker Mayfield dons 'Horns Down' hat in 'GameDay' pick of Sooners