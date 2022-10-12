Baker Mayfield doesn’t practice, Panthers don’t rule him out

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for the near future, but interim head coach Steve Wilks isn’t ready to rule him out of Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Mayfield did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Wilks told reporters after the session that the team considers him day-to-day at this point in the week and that the door is open to Mayfield getting in the lineup this weekend.

“He’s making progress, and after talking to him today, I’d say there’s a chance,” Wilks said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

Sam Darnold has not returned to practice in Carolina, which leaves P.J. Walker in line to start if Mayfield is ruled out.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring), cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh), and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest) also sat out on Wednesday. Cornerback C.J. Henderson (knee), tight end Stephen Sullivan (back), and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) were limited participants.

