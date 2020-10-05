Baker Mayfield: ‘This does not feel like last year one bit’ after huge Week 4 win

The Cleveland Browns ran past, around and through the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 4 win. The Browns rolled up over 300 yards on the ground and posted 33 first downs in smoking the Cowboys, 49-38.

The last time the Browns came close to a performance like that was exactly a year ago. In Week 4 of the 2019 season, the Browns ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-25 road win over the mighty Baltimore Ravens. That was the unquestioned high point of the Freddie Kitchens era.

The chronology might be similar, but that ends the comparison between what happened in 2019 and what’s building under Kevin Stefanski and the 3-1 Browns in 2020. Just ask Baker Mayfield.

The Browns QB, who did not turn the ball over for the third game in a row, was asked about Sunday’s win in Dallas and if it reminded him of the rollicking roll over the Ravens a year earlier.

“This does not feel like last year one bit,” Mayfield sternly answered. “We are going to continue to improve, and we are onto the second quarter of the year.”

The resiliency of coming back from the Ravens’ revenge in Week 1 is something Mayfield also focused on. He likes what he sees developing but acknowledges the need to keep getting better and more efficient.

“We are learning that we are efficient when we need to be, Mayfield stated. “We just have to be more consistent. I think that is the biggest takeaway from today. We scored a lot of points, but we left a lot out there, and I truly believe that … I am proud of these guys for this first quarter of the season being 3-1. That speaks volumes to us after bouncing back after Week 1.”