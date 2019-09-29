Baker Mayfield disses Rex Ryan again: 'Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this week’s win'

It was a knock-down, drag-out bout, but Baker Mayfield delivered the knockout blow to his feud with Rex Ryan on Sunday. Following an impressive 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield wanted nothing to do with a question about Ryan.

Mayfield and Ryan have feuded throughout the week, and Mayfield was asked whether that back-and-forth with Ryan inspired the Browns to come out and have a big game. Mayfield made it clear that was not the case.

#Browns Baker Mayfield on if Rex Ryan fueled him: “Absolutely not. Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this week’s win” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2019

Mayfield was efficient during the win. He completed 20 of 30 attempts for 342 yards and a score. He did all of that despite Odell Beckham Jr. being held in check. Beckham finished the game with just two catches for 20 yards.

The feud between Mayfield and Ryan started earlier in the week after Ryan called Mayfield “overrated as hell.” Mayfield responded to that by saying there is a reason Ryan isn’t coaching anymore. Mayfield specifically said, “If you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason.”

Ryan took that criticism to heart, and appeared on ESPN’s pregame show wearing orange and brown.

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to #Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie. pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 29, 2019

While that was a solid way to troll by Ryan, we have to give Mayfield the win in this first fight. Mayfield may not have piled up the touchdowns Sunday, but he did more than enough to give the Browns a big win over the Ravens.

Putting up 40 points alone gave Mayfield the advantage in this fight. His post-game comment made him the winner by unanimous decision.

