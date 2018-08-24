Baker Mayfield “disappointed” in play with first team

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got some time with the first team on Thursday night against the Eagles when Tyrod Taylor left to have a hand injury evaluated, but he wasn’t happy with how it went.

The Browns ran seven plays for 27 yards on the first series before failing to convert a fourth down and then lost a yard on three plays before a Zane Gonzalez field goal on Mayfield’s second possession with the first team. Mayfield lost the ball when he was sacked by Fletcher Cox on that second drive, which led him to include a need to “get the ball out quicker” as part of a negative review of his work.

“I would never say it is a good opportunity when our leader and captain goes down but getting out there with the ones, that is something that I need to do,” Mayfield said, via Ohio.com. “I did that, and that is why I am disappointed in myself. I didn’t take advantage.”

Mayfield returned to the game in the second half and left to be evaluated for a head injury after getting hit while throwing what turned out to be an interception. He was cleared to return, but would not take any more snaps in the game.