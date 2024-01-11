Baker Mayfield did not practice Thursday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield picked up an ankle injury after going into Week 18 with aching ribs and the combination was enough to keep the Bucs from pushing things in practice on Thursday.

Mayfield was listed as a non-participant on the team's first practice report ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles. Mayfield also missed the first Bucs practice of the week last week, but returned for limited and full practice sessions on the final two days.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (illness) and linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) were the other players listed as out of practice for the Bucs.

Cornerback Josh Hayes (knee, quad) was the only limited participant and defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf) was a full participant.