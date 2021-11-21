Baker Mayfield declines to speak with media after struggling in 13-10 win over Lions

The Cleveland Browns eked out a win on Sunday. But it wasn't pretty.

They failed to score after halftime and fended off a second-half rally at home for a 13-10 win that avoided handing the now 0-9-1 Detroit Lions their first win of the season. After the game, Baker Mayfield — who struggled — declined to speak with media.

The Browns quarterback completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 176 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. It was the second straight dud for Mayfield, who left in the third quarter of last week's 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots having thrown for 73 yards and suffered an apparent knee injury that left him limited in practice last week.

This is certainly not the season Baker Mayfield envisioned. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Mayfield's struggles continue to amplify

The loss to the Patriots raised the volume on questions among media and fans over Mayfield's value as an NFL quarterback as the Browns approach a significant offseason decision on whether to extend his rookie contract. A 6-5 start with ho-hum quarterback play in a season that started with Super Bowl hopes has some thinking he's not worth the price an extension will demand.

Sunday's performance won't tamp down those questions. Especially with scapegoat Odell Beckham Jr. jettisoned and the roster built to win now.

If the playoffs started Sunday, the 6-5 Browns would not be invited. Seven games remain on their schedule — plenty of time to right the ship and secure consecutive playoff bets for the first time since 1988. But Mayfield's not inspiring much confidence in an offense that depended on 130 yards from running back Nick Chubb on Sunday to outscore the hapless Lions.

While it's protocol for NFL quarterbacks to speak with media postgame win or lose, it's understandable why Mayfield felt like sitting Sunday's postgame Q&A session out.