Baker Mayfield dealing with ankle soreness, MRI was negative

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was able to finish Sunday's game against the Colts despite suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

It sounds like Mayfield will be able to play this week's game against the Panthers, too.

Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his Monday press conference that Mayfield's MRI was negative, which is a positive outcome for the QB.

"He has a sore ankle," Bowles said. "We’ll see how he's feeling during the week. But it came out negative, so that’s a good thing."

Mayfield finished Sunday’s contest 20-of-30 for 199 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble on a strip-sack.

The Bucs have now lost six of their last seven games. They'll take on the Panthers in Week 13.