Baker Mayfield contract: Why a franchise tag is not the answer

Last week, Dan Graziano reported that the Cleveland Browns are comfortable waiting until after the season to sign QB Baker Mayfield to an extension. He added that though the Browns are willing to extend Mayfield, they can also franchise tag him in 2023 and 2024. Graziano stated, “This could be a much better option than paying Mayfield $30-40 million per season.”

First, to what end? I suppose if you need more time to see Mayfield prove that he is the guy but by the time he plays out year five, the Browns are going to know what they have one way or the other. I think they have a good idea of what they have in Mayfield right now. But ok, suppose he underwhelms, and the Browns need more proof. I would argue it is not healthy for a team to continue down the path with a quarterback you are not willing to sign to a long-term deal.

Now, let’s check that math. According to Overthecap.com, the quarterback franchise tag in 2022 is going to be $28,583,000 and that is an increase of over three million from the 2021 QB franchise tag (in a cap crunch year). It would be safe to assume the tag will at least be $30 million in 2023 for the quarterback position which makes a second tag payout in 2024 at least $36 million and if you want to tag him again it’s over $51 million.

All of that money is guaranteed. If you do decide to sign him at the end of it all you start negotiations at $51 million per year. The average of those three years combined is $39 million dollars.

You would have a tough time explaining to someone how that is a better option than paying Mayfield an extension at the end of this year — when you can have control over how the money is paid out. The use of prorated bonuses among other standard general manager cap tactics would enable the Browns to maximize the cap space around their franchise quarterback.

Most expect Mayfield to put together a good season in year two under head coach Kevin Stefanski, making this point mute. It should be noted though that using the franchise tag on Mayfield is a last resort and would not be good for the team. See the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, who were in a similar position. The Cowboys ultimately cost themselves at least ten million dollars a year on Prescott’s deal by using the franchise tag on him.

