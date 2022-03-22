It’s been a rough week for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has gone from being unquestioned starter in Cleveland to unequivocal odd man out. Through it all, we’ve noticed one important factor.

His current and former Cleveland teammates have been a non-factor.

They’ve said nothing in support of Mayfield. Not a word. Not a peep.

Compare that with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who continues to periodically generate statements of unconditional love and support from teammates, even as the team clearly intends to move on from him.

What does the silence from Mayfield’s peers mean? On one hand, he has been replaced by Deshaun Watson, not some random slappy. On the other hand, they could at least express some form of regret for what’s happening to Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft who he is being cast aside in Cleveland.

For any team thinking about trading for Mayfield, it’s a relevant consideration to be balanced along with all other potential factors that will determine whether a move is or isn’t made to get him.

Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland teammates have been conspicuously quiet originally appeared on Pro Football Talk