Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Antoine Winfield Jr. among Bucs captains

TAMPA ― Head coach Todd Bowles wanted to wait until four games into the regular season to have Bucs players vote for their team captains.

The delay produced some first-time selections but no real surprises.

The captains for 2023 are quarterback Baker Mayfield, receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, defensive lineman Vita Vea, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.

Godwin, Wirfs and Winfield are captains for the first time in their careers.

Mayfield had the honor for one season in Cleveland and one in Carolina.

“It’s truly an honor, because you’re voted on by your peers on the team and that’s the highest level of respect you can have,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “You know, I’ll say we have a ton of leaders and it doesn’t change anybody’s leadership roles even if you don’t have a ‘C’ on your chest.

“It’s cliche to say, but we have a great team and a lot of good leaders. And that’s why we’re going to have success as the year goes on, because we’re able to lean on different guys. But you know, there’s guys that have been here for a long time that are captains, and there are some new faces in there as well. But it takes all of us to contribute and steer the ship the right way.”

Winfield secured a captain’s spot with his play on the field alone. He has 31 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three quarterback hits.

Godwin, entering his seventh NFL season, has a team-high 21 receptions for 255 yards. David was named a team captain for the 10th time.

“I think it means a lot, because it’s indicative of what my teammates think of me,” Godwin said. “I pride myself on being a hard worker and doing things the right way. I’m grateful and appreciative of my guys.”

