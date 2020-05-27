Baker Mayfield changes offseason approach by “moving in silence”

Immediately after the 2019 season, Baker Mayfield vowed to talk less this season. He has done just that this offseason and reiterated Wednesday that his play will do his talking for him in 2020.

“There’s no need to be talking about it,” Mayfield told beat reporters in a conference call, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “It’s time to go do it. Moving in silence. . . . It’s how I used to do it. This is the first media thing I’ve done. I’m happy to get back to those roots and accomplish what I want to when the season begins.’’

Mayfield is training in his hometown of Austin, Texas, hosting some teammates for his workout sessions.

“There’s been a lot of learning throughout this process,” Mayfield said. “We’re not through our installs yet. We had nine guys here. Didn’t want to bring the young guys in and overwhelm them. . . . It was good for Austin Hooper to be here for the guys to start learning the same terminology.”

Mayfield is learning yet another offense with Kevin Stefanski now the head coach. He is not complaining.

“It can be an excuse if I wanted it to be,” Mayfield said. “It’s the combination of knowledge. Having Case Keenum in the room has helped. It’s not an excuse. That’s not what it’s going to be.”

