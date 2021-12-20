Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum not cleared, Nick Mullens set to start at QB vs. Raiders

The two-day delay in the game time between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders helped the Browns get a few players back from their rampant COVID-19 outbreak. Alas, the top two quarterbacks on the roster are not among those who will return.

Both starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum did not test out of the NFL’s modified COVID-19 protocols on Monday morning, per numerous reports. That means they will not play against the Raiders on Monday afternoon.

In their place, veteran Nick Mullens will get his first start in a Browns uniform. Mullens does have some NFL starting experience from his three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He went 5-11 in those starts in 2018 and 2020, completing 64.5% of his passes with 24 TDs and 22 INTs.