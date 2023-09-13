Baker Mayfield on Bucs injury report due to right shoulder

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield emerged from the first week of the regular season with a win, but it didn't come without a physical cost.

Mayfield is on the team's injury report as they move toward their Week Two game against the Bears. Mayfield is listed with a right shoulder issue.

It does not appear to be a serious one as Mayfield was a full participant in practice, but it could be exacerbated by Mayfield's playing style. Head coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield plays with an "offensive lineman mentality" during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week and that could put him at some risk of further injury in the weeks to come.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (toe), safety Christian Izien (concussion), and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf) did not practice.