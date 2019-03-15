Baker Mayfield: Browns offense is going to be “pick your poison”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t harboring any thoughts of changing sports, but he was at Brewers spring training on Friday.

Mayfield was visiting his friend and reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich when he spoke to reporters covering the team. At the end of a week that saw the Browns acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham, Mayfield’s feelings about baseball weren’t the most compelling topic.

Mayfield said “it’s going to be really exciting to go back” to work with Beckham, fellow LSU product Jarvis Landry and the rest of the offensive pieces that the Browns have assembled for the 2019 season.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “We’ve got two LSU Tigers we’re throwing to, and, obviously, we have a lot more talent, too. So it’s going to be a thing where you pick your poison.”

Mayfield said he’s heard people express negative feelings about Beckham, but said he has heard from those who have played with Beckham about “exactly who OBJ is inside the locker room and who he is to his teammates.” He added that he’s not interested in trying to “tame” the wideout and just wants him be himself while making plays. That approach worked out pretty well for Mayfield last year and the Browns will be hoping for even bigger things this time around.