Baker Mayfield brings back the QB RV to Browns training camp

The Cleveland Browns are almost an entirely different team than the one Baker Mayfield joined as a rookie. Drafted at the top of the 2018 NFL draft, Mayfield was brought in with the assumption that Tyrod Taylor would start until the former Heisman Trophy winner was ready.

At that time, veteran backup Drew Stanton was also on the team and pushed for Mayfield to rent an RV just for the quarterbacks to spend time in. While initially thinking Stanton was joking, the Oklahoma star did what was required of him by the veteran.

The “QB RV” became famous on Hard Knocks that year especially when country music star Brad Paisley visited:

In 2021, Mayfield is in a totally different position than that rookie year. The leader of a very good offense, Cleveland has Super Bowl aspirations instead of trying to find their way as they were in 2018. Gone is Hue Jackson, John Dorsey and almost every significant member of the organization (outside of Jimmy Haslam and Paul DePodesta) and players on the team (except for a few key players like Myles Garrett).

Joining those few holdovers from Mayfield’s rookie year is a new quarterback RV:

The QB RV is back at Browns training camp. Stefanski on whether he’s been inside yet: “Nope, didn’t get an invite to that, either…” pic.twitter.com/VQBSWN8OlI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 7, 2021

With Hard Knocks following the Dallas Cowboys, it will be interesting if we get a peek inside the new RV on Building the Browns or not. While the 2020 offseason was full of tons of changes or limitations, Mayfield is bringing back something he is very familiar with in the QB RV in 2021.