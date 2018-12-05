Baker Mayfield believes Lincoln Riley is “ready” for NFL

The Browns are searching for a new head coach. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is one of the trendy college offensive masterminds expected to garner NFL interest.

And, oh by the way, Riley coached Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in college.

“Lincoln’s been ready,” Mayfield said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s just who he is and how he coaches and the respect level he’s had from all of his players, how detailed he is. Yeah, he’s ready. But that’s his decision and you know what, he’s got something special there, so I don’t think anybody is going to blame him if he stays there for the next 20 years.”

Browns General Manager John Dorsey has attended two of Oklahoma’s games in recent weeks, watching the Sooners’ 59-56 victory over West Virginia on Nov. 23 and their 39-21 win over Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.

Mayfield said he has not tried to talk his former coach into throwing his hat in the ring for the job or tried to lobby for Riley with Dorsey.

“It’s not my decision, so not worried about it,’’ Mayfield said.