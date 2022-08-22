Baker Mayfield on being named Panthers starting QB: ‘I’m loving football again’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a few good reasons to fall out of love with the game of football. But Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield might be ready to restart that exciting affair.

The fifth-year passer spoke with reporters hours after officially being named the team’s starter under center. In response to a question from Vashti Hurt of Carolina Blitz about his edge possibly making its return, Mayfield said he’s getting that warm feeling again.

“It’s back,” he stated. “To be honest with you, I feel extremely healthy. So I’m ready to go. I’m loving football again. A fresh start is great for everyone once in a while. And just gonna take this opportunity and not take it for granted.”

Mayfield had himself a pretty rough offseason, one that began with surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder. A few months later, the former No. 1 overall pick watched his Cleveland Browns push him—the quarterback that led the franchise to its first playoff win in almost 30 years—aside for Deshaun Watson.

But now, as Mayfield said, a fresh start can do plenty of good. And hopefully that good begins right away, when those same Browns come to town in Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire