Baker Mayfield takes classic shot at Antonio Brown on Instagram

It really was only a matter of time until Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield aimed his well-known penchant for shade at free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, as many know, is in the middle of one of the most demented few months for a player in NFL history, including feuds with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, cryotherapy frostbite and an ill-advised attempt to paint his unsafe helmet so he could practice in it, among other things. He is also facing sexual assault allegations and has been accused of harassment from a different sexual misconduct accuser, which means it could be a while before he returns to the NFL.

With all of that context, it appears Mayfield — whose team has disappointed with a 1-2 start — just couldn’t resist when a commenter on his Instagram post compared his behavior to Brown’s.

A day after #Rams Eric Weddle and @AB84 went after each other on twitter, #Browns Baker Mayfield is posting about Antonio Brown on Intstagram. pic.twitter.com/NgFg3ayzEV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2019

As of Friday night, Brown has not responded to Mayfield’s snipe ... yet.

Brown is just a day removed from a highly personal Twitter fight with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who has played faced off with Brown several times as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

With another former division rival taking shots at him, it was only be a matter of time before Brown logged on. Like he did with Ben Roethlisberger, Robert Kraft and Shannon Sharpe, Brown fired back by not-so-subtly calling attention to a past impropriety of Mayfield’s.

Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2 — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

It’s going to take more than hate to knock my focus off — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

So ends another day for an unemployed Antonio Brown.

Baker Mayfield doesn't appear to be a fan of Antonio Brown's conduct in the last year. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

