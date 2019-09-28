Baker Mayfield takes classic shot at Antonio Brown on Instagram
It really was only a matter of time until Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield aimed his well-known penchant for shade at free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Brown, as many know, is in the middle of one of the most demented few months for a player in NFL history, including feuds with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, cryotherapy frostbite and an ill-advised attempt to paint his unsafe helmet so he could practice in it, among other things. He is also facing sexual assault allegations and has been accused of harassment from a different sexual misconduct accuser, which means it could be a while before he returns to the NFL.
With all of that context, it appears Mayfield — whose team has disappointed with a 1-2 start — just couldn’t resist when a commenter on his Instagram post compared his behavior to Brown’s.
A day after #Rams Eric Weddle and @AB84 went after each other on twitter, #Browns Baker Mayfield is posting about Antonio Brown on Intstagram. pic.twitter.com/NgFg3ayzEV
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2019
As of Friday night, Brown has not responded to Mayfield’s snipe ... yet.
Brown is just a day removed from a highly personal Twitter fight with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who has played faced off with Brown several times as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
With another former division rival taking shots at him, it was only be a matter of time before Brown logged on. Like he did with Ben Roethlisberger, Robert Kraft and Shannon Sharpe, Brown fired back by not-so-subtly calling attention to a past impropriety of Mayfield’s.
Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2
— AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019
It’s going to take more than hate to knock my focus off
— AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019
So ends another day for an unemployed Antonio Brown.
