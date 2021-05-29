Baker Mayfield announces summer youth football camp dates

With the Cleveland Browns, and most of the NFL, having their training camp start date set for July 27th, other dates can be set as well.

For Baker Mayfield, that includes his youth football pro camp which is now set for July 24th and 25th in northeast Ohio.

A unique opportunity for kids ages 6 to 15 to engage with Baker Mayfield and get football instruction. Unfortunately, the camp will operate at a reduced capacity while things slowly go back to normal throughout the summer as COVID-19 limitations are reduced.

Besides Mayfield, the camp will have area high school and college coaches providing instruction to campers.

Mayfield put up this post on Instagram noting the sponsorship from University Hospitals and Body Armor:

Families can get all the details including cost, address, and the location of the camp from Mayfield’s Pro Camp website.

Just days before the opening of Cleveland Browns training camp and some area youngsters have the opportunity to spend time with the team’s franchise quarterback and do a lot of learning as noted on their site:

At ProCamps, we pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an “athlete appearance.” The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group.

Attendees will also receive souvenirs and an autograph from Mayfield.

