Will Baker leads the way in LSU men's basketball's opening night win vs. Mississippi Valley State

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball needed to replace its best player this offseason.

KJ Williams, the Murray State transfer who made All-SEC second team a year ago, was LSU's most consistent threat on offense, especially inside.

So LSU coach Matt McMahon went back into the transfer portal to replace him. He landed on Nevada transfer Will Baker, a skilled 7-foot forward who can hit 3-point shots and has a soft touch around the basket.

In LSU's season opener on Monday against Mississippi Valley State, McMahon's bet on Baker hit big.

Baker scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half. He got to the free-throw line – where he was 6-of-6 – and dizzied Delta Devils defenders with an array of post moves around the basket.

He also showcased his deep shooting touch, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range, before finishing the night with 29 points on 10-of-11 shooting.

Baker's hot night, combined with 12 points from Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright and 11 points from Kentucky transfer Daimion Collins, easily propelled LSU past Mississippi Valley State for its first win of the season, 106-60.

LSU's next game is back at the Pete Maravich Assembly against Nicholls State on Friday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

Mike Williams III starts with Jalen Cook still out

With Tulane transfer Jalen Cook ineligible to play, McMahon turned to freshman Mike Williams III as the starter at point guard. Santa Clara transfer Carlos Stewart and Wright started beside him in the back court along with Jalen Reed and Baker in the front court.

Derek Fountain and Tyrell Ward were McMahon's first players off the bench.

The only scholarship player who didn't play in the first half was George Washington transfer Hunter Dean. LSU also had freshman Corey Chest unavailable to play.

A big first half for Tyrell Ward

Ward had a strong first half to begin his sophomore campaign, scoring 11 points on four shot attempts.

He was deadly from 3-point range. Ward hit both of his attempts, including the final shot at the buzzer to give LSU a 27-point lead at halftime.

With Cook still ineligible to play, Ward's shooting will be critical in keeping LSU's offense afloat this season. Monday was a good start for that.

