Baker & Lamar at contract crossroads, AFC's power vacuum & trade deadline buyers/sellers

Baker Mayfield & Lamar Jackson, the first and last picks of the 2018 NFL draft, are at a crossroads. A handful of games into their fourth season, Mayfield has a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder and is expected to miss at least a week in what may be a lost season for both the young QB and his franchise. Jackson, on the other hand, has been electric and his Baltimore Ravens are 5-1, in pole position for AFC's top seed in the playoffs.

Charles Robinson is joined this week by Eric Edholm & they kick off the podcast discussing how Baker & Lamar are trending in opposite directions as both of their teams weigh whether or not to give them a contract extension this upcoming offseason.

Spinning off that, the guys chat about Monday night's surprising Titans win over the Buffalo Bills, the surprisingly 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals and a wide open AFC that, if the season ended today, would shockingly see the Kansas City Chiefs out of playoff contention.

In the second half of the podcast, Charles & Eric predict a few teams who may be buyers or sellers at November's trade deadline. Should the Packers and Cowboys try to bolster their defenses in anticipation of a Super Bowl run? When should the Seattle Seahawks call it quits on a season without Russell Wilson & trade away some players for future assets?

