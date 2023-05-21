Will Baker helps Mount Gilead to boys district title in track

GRANVILLE — Will Baker wasn't leading the race for a great bulk of it.

"There’s nerves throughout the whole thing, but it’s all about how you handle those nerves. Are you going to shine or are you going to let it overtake you?" the Mount Gilead sophomore said.

He made those nerves work for himself en route to winning the Division III district championship in the boys 1600 meters Saturday morning at Granville High School. Baker ran a 4:24.39, roughly two seconds better than runner-up Nick Swartz of Pleasant.

"I’m happy about it. I went out in the mile, and my goal was just to win. We stuck with the leaders and then on the final lap it was all that I had left," Baker said.

He ran a patient race.

"It definitely went out really hard. I went out (in) 61 (seconds), and the leader went out at 59. I just wanted to be in that pack to make sure I had a good last lap to finish it off. Luckily it worked out in my favor," Baker added.

In the 3200, he finished second to Fisher Catholic's Noah Sharp who ran away with the tile in 9:21.08. Baker clocked a 9:40.79 and teammate Parker Bartlett was right behind for third in 9:44.64.

"In the two mile, it was try to stick with (Noah Sharp of Fisher Catholic). He’s a good runner, and I just tried to finish it out. Make it to next week," Baker said.

At Saturday's track finals, the top four in every event qualified for this week's regional meet in Heath slated for Wednesday and Friday.

Pleasant's Nick Swartz, left, and Mount Gilead's Will Baker compete in the boys 1600 meters at the Division III district track finals Saturday at Granville. Baker won the district title in the race.

Besides Baker in the two distance runs and Bartlett in the 3200, the Indians saw other boys advance. The 4x100 team won in 45.11 and the 4x200 relay won in 1:32.39. Aaron Gannon was third in the 800 in 1:59.04 as was Quade Harris in the 200 in 23.29. Jonathan Miller was fourth in the 400 in 52.71.

The Indians won the district championship as a team with ease, scoring 101 points to top runner-up Northmor's 60.

Also scoring points for the MG boys were Ceegan Moore in the 100 hurdles (sixth, 17.46, Miller in the 200 (sixth, 23.72) and Matthew Bland in the 400 (seventh, 53.66). Field event qualifiers and scorers as well as the 4x800 relay team was reported on earlier in the week.

Baker went to state as a freshman in the 3200 and helped the cross country team to a state championship in the fall, so he understands what is at stake over the next couple weeks.

"Experience is super key in these races where you are competing with guys you know because you’ve been running against them for a couple years now," he said. "It’s knowing what you need to do and staying calm when it comes to this."

That also applies to preparation.

"I will say a bunch of recover, recover, recover," Baker said. "We’ve done all the work that we need to do right now. We’re going into these postseason races, and we need to be as fresh as we possibly can be and get the most out of our fitness. It helps me to keep things visualized and recover."

