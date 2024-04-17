Baker creates FA Cup cupcakes ahead of semi-final

A baker and Coventry City fan has been making special FA Cup cupcakes ahead of the team's semi-final.

Tim Blissett, 60, a fan of the Sky Blues since the late 1970s, will be at Wembley for Sunday's game against Manchester United.

The Cake Shop Bedworth in the Warwickshire town has a City display that includes cakes and semi-final shortbread.

Mr Blissett said he thought Coventry would win "3-2 hopefully", adding: "I actually predicted that we'd win 3-2 against Wolves [in the quarter-final], so that came right."

Mr Blissett saw an FA Cup semi-final victory back in 1987, when Coventry beat Leeds United at Hillsborough on the way to their famous triumph against Tottenham Hotspur - both of those games also ended 3-2.

But he missed that final at Wembley. "I had a ticket, but unfortunately my sister-in-law got married on that day," he explained.

"The reception was in the Lake District. I [kept going] out to the car radio just to find the scores out - no telly, nobody had got phones, it was old school, no internet."

The shop has ordered plenty of sky blue icing in the last fortnight.

Although Coventry have returned to Wembley in recent years, Mr Blissett said the upcoming fixture was "extra special, because the FA Cup is always magical".

