Baker the barker? Browns' Mayfield goads fans into selling out home finale

The Cleveland Browns are heading into Week 16 and their final home game of this season in a much better place than they have in recent years.

For one thing, they haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, though getting there requires a tie (!) between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 among a few other things, including them winning this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted to make sure his team had a true home-field advantage.

‘We would love to have more fan support’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has added a new job: head of ticket sales. (AP)

After the Browns’ home win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, Mayfield lamented that the upper bowl wasn’t full.

“We would love to have more fan support,” he said. “Today was cold, I get it, but having more people, especially at our last home game coming up, we would love to have more people in the stands cheering for us because we feed off of the energy.

“You can tell it’s very obvious. I don’t have to say it how our defense feeds off of the energy in the stadium, and being able to start fast and get that going and put teams in a bind and put pressure on them.”

Well, fans heard Mayfield — though certainly the chance of the team finishing with its best home record since 2007 and its first season over .500 since that same year played a role — and Sunday’s game against the Bengals is sold out.

Now Mayfield is saying thank you, and asking for a little more.

‘You’ve got to be loud too’

In a video the Browns posted on social media, Mayfield says, “So I just found this Sunday’s game is sold out. I appreciate you guys. I know I called you out. I thank you guys for buying all the tickets, being there for the support, I appreciate it a lot.

“So excited to see you on Sunday, but it’s not just about being there. You’ve got to be loud too. We want the energy to be there. We want it to be very exciting for this last home game, finishing off the season on the right note and I appreciate you guys. Thank you very much.”

He finishes with the double-gun fingers, which from others is corny but from Mayfield, well, it’s just part of his charm.

We need you on Sunday — and we need you to be LOUD. A message from our QB: pic.twitter.com/CLM1ouJfh8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2018





Feud with Hue Jackson playing a role?

He might not say it, but no doubt Mayfield’s desire to have the stadium full and loud is also because of his feud with former Cleveland coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson re-joined Marvin Lewis’ staff as a Cincinnati assistant not long after he was fired by the Browns, which you’ve likely heard didn’t sit well with Mayfield.

The first-round pick didn’t like that Jackson went from coaching the Browns to a rival they play twice a season.

