Baked sweet potatoes with spring onion yoghurt, avocado and chilli recipe
One of my favourite dishes and it looks gorgeous. As well as serving it with the chicken, consider it as a good vegetarian supper.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Serves
6
Ingredients
6 sweet potatoes
400g Greek yoghurt
150g spring onions, chopped
½ garlic clove, grated to a purée
2 avocados
juice of 1 lime
3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1-2 red chillies, halved, deseeded and cut into slivers
1½ tsp black mustard seeds
¾ tsp cumin seeds
Method
Heat the oven to 200C/190C fan/gas mark 6.
Scrub the sweet potatoes, then place them on a baking sheet or in a roasting tin. Prick them all over with a fork and bake for 40 minutes, or until tender right through to the middle.
Mix the yoghurt with the spring onions and garlic.
Halve and destone the avocados. Chop the flesh roughly, season and squeeze the lime juice over it.
When the potatoes are tender, split them in half and season inside. Spoon the yoghurt inside and add some of the avocado to each.
Heat the olive oil in a small pan and add the chilli, mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Cook until the mustard seeds are popping, then pour the oil and spices over the filling in each potato. Serve with the chicken.