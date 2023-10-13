Baked sweet potatoes with spring onion yoghurt, avocado and chilli recipe

One of my favourite dishes and it looks gorgeous. As well as serving it with the chicken, consider it as a good vegetarian supper.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

6

Method

Heat the oven to 200C/190C fan/gas mark 6.

Scrub the sweet potatoes, then place them on a baking sheet or in a roasting tin. Prick them all over with a fork and bake for 40 minutes, or until tender right through to the middle.

Mix the yoghurt with the spring onions and garlic.

Halve and destone the avocados. Chop the flesh roughly, season and squeeze the lime juice over it.

When the potatoes are tender, split them in half and season inside. Spoon the yoghurt inside and add some of the avocado to each.