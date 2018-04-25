Bair's first-round NFL mock draft

The NFL draft is almost here. It kicks off Thursday evening, bring an end to speculation and suggestion and guessing what teams will do in an unpredictable enterprise. That won't stop us from forecasting what will happen next.

A run on quarterbacks would be beneficial to the Raiders at No. 10 overall, and the 49ers just beforehand at No. 9. The Silver and Black will have some quality options, especially on defense when they're put on the clock. The 49ers have similar needs and could take one of their guys, but a good player is expected to fall into the Raiders' lap.

Here's my one and only (solo) mock draft. Feel free to bookmark this page and ridicule me mercilessly over missing on so many. P.S. No trades. That just makes things complicated.

Check out my seven-round Raiders mock draft right here. I tackle the whole league below:

1, Cleveland: QB Sam Darnold, USC

Ignore all the reports of the Browns taking anyone else. That's all smoke. Darnold's the guy in Cleveland



2, N.Y. Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

The best running back in some time doesn't last long. The Giants still have Eli at the helm.



3, N.Y. Jets: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Mayfield has his fans. His personality will play well in the Big Apple.



4, Cleveland: DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State

Myles Garrett off one edge. Chubb off the other. Yikes.



5, Denver: QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

Elway and Allen. One big, strong, confident quarterback selects another.



6, Indianapolis: CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

The Colts need everything except a quarterback, and even that's a maybe until we see Andrew Luck play again. Indy goes with the draft's best cover corner.



7, Tampa Bay: S Derwin James

The Bucs secondary needs a major upgrade. James is a tone setter at the safety spot.



8, Chicago: G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

Nelson reunites with a former Notre Dame position coach in Chicago. More protection for Mitch(ell) Trubisky. Match made in heaven.



9, 49ERS: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

The uncertainty surrounding Reuben Foster forces the 49ers to take a plug-and-play interior linebacker. If Foster returns, that pair could be dominant. If he doesn't the 49ers still have a leader in the middle. .



10, RAIDERS: DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Silver and Black get a do-it-all defensive back who shores up several deficiencies. He'll be a long-term fixture in the Raiders secondary.



11, Miami: DT Vita Vea, Washington

The Dolphins let Ndamukong Suh go this offseason, and draft his replacement. Vea's far cheaper, super effective and much less of a headache.



12, Buffalo: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

Bills get the top quarterback they were looking for. In real life, they'll probably have to trade up to get him. That isn't allowed here, and Rosen falls to a team that needs him bad.



13, Washington: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

Edmunds can do so much so well. Washington's thrilled to pair him with Zach Brown on the inside, and let him rush the passer off the edge in sub packages. Dude has serious potential.



14, Green Bay: DE Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

Davenport's a freak, and could provide the defensive pressure Green Bay has sorely missed. Aaron Rodgers can't outscore everybody.



15, Arizona: QB Lamar Jackson, Lousiville

Cardinals need a quarterback. They get a playmaker who can sling it.



16, Baltimore: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

The Ravens need receiver help, even with Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead in the mix for multiple years.



17, L.A. Chargers: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

Chargers need a long-term solution at tackle, especially over two injury-prone veterans. McGlinchey's the steady presence they're looking for.



18, Seattle: DE Harold Landry, Boston College

The Seahawks like athletes creating pressure. The Seahawks get a talented one who can get after the quarterback.



19, Dallas: WR D.J. Moore, Maryland

Receiver is a pressing need with Dez Bryant recently cut.



20, Detroit: DT Taven Bryan, Florida

The Lions need an improved run defense and an interior pass rush. Bryan can handle both requirements.



21, Cincinnati: C/G James Daniels, Iowa

Bengals need help on the interior offensive line. Daniels fits in a center and guard, but is the draft's best middle man.



22, Buffalo: OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

The Bills and their new quarterback Josh Rosen need protection up front after losing starting guards. Wynn should step right in and start.



23, New England: T Kolton Miller, UCLA

Miller's a near consensus pick to become a Patriot. Who am I to argue? The Bruins could be a standout left tackle.



24, Carolina: CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida

Hughes has prototypical NFL size, and could be the consistent outside cornerback the Panthers need.



25, Tennessee: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

The Titans need an interior linebacker and get one of this draft's best.



26, Atlanta: DT De'Ron Payne, Alabama

He's an automatic upgrade on run defense, with some pass-rush ability. Fills a major need.



27, New Orleans: TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

The Saints need a dynamic tight end pretty bad. Drew Brees gets another weapon.



28, Pittsburgh: LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama

Evans is a thumper. Perfect fit in Pittsburgh. He can play inside, and rush the passer.



29, Jacksonville: WR Cortland Sutton, SMU

The Jaguars add a pass catcher after losing Allen Robinson in free agency.



30, Minnesota: G Will Hernandez, Texas-El Paso

The aggressive, physical interior lineman to led a line in need of significant help.



31, New England: CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

The Patriots need coverage help. Alexander can provide that outside or in the slot.



32, Philadelphia: RB Derrius Guece, LSU

A powerful runner with great speed, vision and balance. He's tough to take down.

