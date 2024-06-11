Bainbridge-Guilford leads local shooters at state trap tourney

Jun. 10—Bridgeport was the site of the New York State Trap Shooting Tournament last weekend as shooters from the local area were among the nearly 2,000 participants from more than 100 schools in the two-day event.

Bainbridge-Guilford took home the top team honors in the Novice class in Saturday's 1A competition as the Bobcats racked up a total score of 326.

Bradley Bolster led the way, finishing second in the boys Novice class with a score of 78. Teammate Gaberiel DaSilva was tied for 10th in the same category.

Richfield Springs placed third in Novice with a team score of 282. Worcester's Sawyer Bridger was seventh among boys Novices.

In the girls Novice category, Madison Martin and Sarah Hula of Richfield Springs were tied for 10th and tied for 14th, respectively. Emily Fox of Cherry Valley-Springfield finished tied for 14th while B-G's Madyson Smith was tied for 17th.

In the Varsity class, Jack Cannistra of B-G was tied for 11th among the boys and Carter McNamara of Walton/Delhi was tied for 16th.

Allison Ackerman of CV-S placed tied for seventh among Varsity girls while Unatego's Calli Ruff was tied for 13th.

Worcester's Mason Larrabee scored an 88 to finish second in the Junior Varsity boys class. Also placing well among the JV boys were Edmeston's Braymon Clark (12th) and Arro Bancroft (tied for 14th) and South Kortright's Daniel McClure (tied for 14th).

Olivia Sperry of Walton/Delhi was fourth among JV girls while B-G's Olivia Briggs was tied for ninth and Richfield Springs' Isabelle Weiss was tied for 14th.

Sunday featured the 2A competition, where Sidney's Leanna Crandall highlighted the local shooters with a second-place finish among Novice girls with a score of 68.

Teammate Danielle Dean was tied for 21st in the same class.

Sharon Springs' Ryker Thompson was tied for 12th among Novice boys.

In the Varsity class, Sidney's Freddie Becker was tied for eighth among boys and Madison Becker was tied for 12th in the girls standings.

Jackson Becker of Sidney was tied for seventh among JV boys. In the JV girls class, Addyson Umbra of Sidney was tied for ninth and Lennon Swain was tied for 12th for the Sabers.