Bainbridge-Guilford falls to Deposit-Hancock 6-1 in MAC clash

May 2—The Bainbridge-Guilford softball team fell to Deposit-Hancock 6-1 at home Thursday in a battle between the top two teams in the Midstate Athletic Conference.

Addison Makowski took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 18 to earn the win in the circle for the Eagles.

Olivia Johnston went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI while Leah Braun tallied three hits, Sarah Gross doubled and singled while Makowski and Amanda Ray each had a pair of hits in the win.

Gabriella Cuozzo doubled and drove in a run while Breanna Casey singled for B-G. Cuozzo struck out three over seven innings in the loss.

B-G will take place in the SFCU Tournament on Saturday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.

Charlotte Valley 5, Edmeston/Morris 4

Charlotte Valley edged Edmeston/Morris 5-4 Thursday in a non-league matchup.

Lila Waid and Kailey Whitbeck each had two hits for the Wildcats while Natalie Amadon, Laila Wheeler and Jessica Zuill had an RBI apiece.

Brinlee Wright was the winning pitcher, finishing with 10 strikeouts in the circle.

Chelsey Clegg went 2-for-4 with a triple for E/M while Jessica Walling had two hits and Samantha Coyle drove in two runs.

Hannah Wist struck out four batters in the circle.

Charlotte Valley (10-3) will host the Doug Calhoun Tournament on Saturday while E/M (9-3) will host Madison on Friday.

Unatego 10, Delhi 5

Unatego rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat Delhi 10-5 at home on Thursday.

Bailey McCoy struck out eight batters as the winning pitcher and helped her own cause with three hits and an RBI.

Cailyn Wood had two hits and two RBI while Gracie Tilt notched an RBI triple.

Alli Ferrara had a triple and a single for Delhi.

Unatego will visit Charlotte Valley on Monday while Delhi will visit Port Jervis on Friday.

West Canada Valley 10, Cooperstown 8

A late comeback effort fell short as Cooperstown fell to West Canada Valley 10-8 in a Center State Conference matchup on the road Thursday.

Katie Crippen tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, Evie Baldo had a double and two singles, Grace Sperry and Jensen Merwin each doubled and Tori France tallied three hits and two RBI in the loss.

Emmy Lippitt struck out six over seven innings in the circle for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown falls to 7-5 and will host Fort Plain on Saturday.

Worcester 12, Franklin 2

Worcester cruised to a 12-2 Tri-Valley League victory at home against Franklin on Thursday.

Hailey Shalor and Elyza Schoeberl each had two hits and two RBI, Melanie Felitti went 4-for-4 and Bella Head had a triple.

Naydine Gilson had a double for Franklin while Sara Rosenbusch went 2-for-3.

Worcester (1-7) will visit Afton on Friday while Franklin (1-6) will host CV-S/SS the same day.

Charlotte Valley won a non-league contest against Worcester 14-6 on Wednesday.

Natalie Amadon had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and four RBI.

Laila Wheeler and Kailey Whitbeck each had three hits and an RBI while Jessica Zuill went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Josie Butler added a double.

Butler was also the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing three walks and six hits.

Hailey Shalor had two hits for Worcester while Angel Mravlja struck out nine in the circle.

Deposit-Hancock 6, Bainbridge-Guilford 1

Deposit-Hancock 200 130 0 — 6 12 1

Bainbridge-Guilford 000 000 1 — 1 2 3

D-H: Addison Makowski (W) and Haley Begeal

B-G: Gabriella Cuozzo (L) and Danica Park

HR: Olivia Johnston (D-H)

2B: Sarah Gross (D-H), Gabriella Cuozzo (B-G)

Charlotte Valley 5, Edmeston/Morris 4

Edmeston/Morris 112 000 0 — 4 7 1

Charlotte Valley 030 101 X — 5 9 4

E/M: H. Wist (L) and K. Buriello

CV: B. Wright (W) and A. Vroman

3B: C. Clegg (E/M)

2B: J. Butler (CV), L. Waid (CV)

Unatego 10, Delhi 5

Delhi 500 000 0 — 5

Unatego 012 151 X — 10

DA: A. Ferrara (L)

U: B. McCoy (W)

3B: G. Tilt (U), A. Ferrara (DA)

West Canada Valley 10, Cooperstown 8

Cooperstown 120 020 3 — 8 12 7

W. Canada Valley 320 122 X — 10 10 2

WCV: Hanna Burdick (W) and Analyce Grabowski

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (L) and Katie Crippen

3B: Katie Crippen (Coop), Carmen Youngs (WCV)

2B: Katie Crippen (Coop), Grace Sperry (Coop), Evie Baldo (Coop), Jensen Merwin (Coop)

Worcester 12, Franklin 2

Franklin 101 000 0 — 2 6 6

Worcester 122 034 X — 12 15 1

3B: B. Head (W)

2B: N. Gilson (F)

Charlotte Valley 14, Worcester 6 (Wednesday)

Charlotte Valley 062 303 0 — 14 18 4

Worcester 102 300 0 — 6 6 6

CV: J. Butler (W) and A. Vroman

W: A. Mravlja (L) and H. Shalor

3B: N. Amadon (CV)

2B: J. Butler (CV), N. Amadon 2 (CV)