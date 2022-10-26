Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling adds to quarterback intrigue

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple.

The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.

Patriots Talk: Figuring out the ‘why’ of Belichick’s quarterback shuffling | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

That faith apparently is mutual. Joining WEEI's "Merloni, Mego & Fauria" radio show on Tuesday, Zappe gave a notable answer when asked if offensive play-caller Matt Patricia calls different plays for him and Jones depending on who's under center.

"Matty P. calls the same game for both of us," Zappe responded. "Speaking for me, I always tell Matty P. (to) call whatever he wants and I’ll try to make it work for him. So, that's kind of the mindset we go into every game. Whether it's me or Mac playing, I think it's the same game plan no matter what."

Why is that answer notable? Because Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Jones when it comes to executing plays.

Jones has said on several occasions that he likes to know the "why" behind play calls. That means asking coaches for explanations to get a better understanding of what he's running.

"I just like to know the 'why,'" Jones told reporters back on Aug. 31. "When the coaches explain that to me, they've done a great job of explaining, 'Hey, this is why we're doing this.' And from there, it's my job to execute it.

Story continues

"...I'm very particular about what I'm supposed to do on each play. ... As a quarterback, what are my reads on this specific play? So everybody has their own job, but it's all about what do you do on that play to make it a better play?"

Jones' attention to detail is part of what makes him a good quarterback. The Alabama product was hailed as one of the most intelligent QBs in the 2021 draft class, and his early mastery of the Patriots offense helped him beat out Cam Newton for the starting job as a rookie before leading New England to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

So, asking "why" isn't necessarily a bad thing. But longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was replaced this offseason by two coaches with no offensive play-calling experience in Patricia and Joe Judge. If Zappe is simply doing what he's told instead of asking "why," that may place less of a burden on Patricia and Judge as they adjust to their new jobs.

New England's offense found immediate success with Zappe in Weeks 5 and 6, so you could argue Zappe's straightforward approach benefited the team. That said, his limitations were on display against the Bears, where he had several passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

Jones still looks like superior quarterback, but Zappe may make life easier for Patricia and Judge. Add that dichotomy to an already messy QB controversy in Foxboro.

UPDATE: The Patriots are planning to start Mac Jones on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN's Field Yates reports.