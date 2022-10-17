Bailey Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.

Lynn is a huge believer in Zappe, and that was made clear when the two shared an emotional FaceTime call after the Patriots drafted him in May.

Zappe has proven many of his doubters wrong over the last three weeks.

He made his Patriots debut in Week 4 on the road against the Green Bay Packers after backup Brian Hoyer left the game in the first quarter with a head injury. Zappe nearly led the Patriots to an upset win, but they lost in overtime.

Zappe started the last two games for the Patriots and led them to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions and a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's Week 6 matchup versus Cleveland. Overall, Zappe is completing 72.9 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and one interception (which was not his fault).

The rookie quarterback isn't just managing these games well, he's been a major reason why the Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season.

The Patriots soon will have to decide which quarterback to start once Mac Jones is able to return to the lineup. He's missed the last three games due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 3. The easy answer would be to give Jones back his starting job, but Zappe has played really well of late.