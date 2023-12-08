Bailey Zappe has three first-half touchdown passes

Who saw this coming?

With 7:38 remaining in the first half, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has three touchdown passes. The Patriots, who had 13 combined points the past three games, lead 21-3.

Zappe has only five career touchdowns, none this season. The Patriots were shutout last week in his first start of the season.

Zappe's third touchdown pass came on a pinpoint pass over the top of Steelers safety Damontae Kazee that tight end Hunter Henry caught for his second touchdown of the night. The play covered 24 yards.

Zappe's other touchdown throws covered 11 yards to Ezekiel Elliott and 8 yards to Henry.

Zappe is 11-of-17 for 168 yards.