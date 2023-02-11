Bailey Zappe shows off early offseason workout with Tyquan Thornton

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton aren’t wasting any time getting started on their offseason work.

Zappe created plenty of buzz during the 2022 season, when stepping in and leading the Patriots to two wins after Mac Jones went down with an injury. Even after Jones returned, there were still chants for Zappe to take over the reins under center in the latter half of the season.

Meanwhile, Thornton struggled in his first year with the Patriots after hauling in 22 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did show flashes that he could be a real playmaker for the team in the future.

2022 Patriots draftees Bailey Zappe and Tyquan Thornton already are back training together. pic.twitter.com/9xsxJEEnFO — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 11, 2023

If Jones continues to struggle under newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, it could open the doors for Zappe to step into a more prominent role at quarterback.

Thornton, on the other hand, could be due a breakout season in a less chaotic offense with O’Brien now overseeing things. That leaves only one real question: Are we looking at two backups putting in early season work or future franchise starters?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire