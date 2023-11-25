Bailey Zappe says Patriots don't know who's starting at quarterback

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t been forthcoming with the general public about the team's quarterback plans for Sunday's game against the Giants and he apparently isn't sharing his thoughts behind closed doors either.

Bailey Zappe is one of the possible choices to lead the offense for Belichick's 2-8 team, but he told reporters on Friday that Belichick has not informed the team's players about who will start this weekend. Zappe said he is "treating it like every other game week" despite the uncertainty and shrugged off a question about whether preparations for the Giants would be simplified if the Patriots knew whether Zappe, Mac Jones, Will Grier, Malik Cunningham or someone else is starting at quarterback.

“I mean, who knows,” Zappe said, via Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN.com. “Whenever I get those opportunities, I got to go in there and do my job. Haven’t done that to the best of my ability so whenever that next opportunity comes, this week or whenever, I’ll try to go out there, take advantage of my opportunity and just go out there and help the team win.”

There's a little more than 24 hours to go until kickoff at MetLife Stadium and the long-awaited answer to the question of who will try to lead the Patriots to their third win of the season.