Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones in third quarter of blowout

The Patriots aren't going to beat the Cowboys today, and Mac Jones is getting beat up.

So, Bailey Zappe will finish things for the Patriots at AT&T Stadium.

Zappe replaced Jones with 3:41 left in the third quarter and the Patriots trailing the Cowboys 31-3.

Jones finished 12-of-21 for 150 yards and two interceptions, both to DaRon Bland and one a pick-six. He also lost a fumble that Leighton Vander Esch scored on.

The Dallas defense has two touchdowns. The Dallas offense has one.

In injury news, the Cowboys have ruled out running back Rico Dowdle with a hip injury and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez won't return because of a right shoulder injury.