Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones to start second half

The Patriots didn't make a quarterback change to start Sunday's game against the Giants, but they did make one at halftime.

Mac Jones remained the starter after two weeks of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick refusing to name a starting quarterback and he threw two interceptions that helped the Giants get to halftime at MetLife Stadium with a 7-0 lead. Both picks came on terrible throws and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be seen having a heated exchange with wide receivers coach Troy Brown on the sideline after the second one.

That led the Patriots to turn to Bailey Zappe after receiving the kickoff to start the second half. Zappe also replaced Jones for the final drive of their Week 10 loss to the Colts.

He threw an interception in that spot, but will presumably get a longer run to show what he can do this week.