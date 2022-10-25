Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones, throws TD pass
Mac Jones returned for the New England Patriots on Monday.
He threw an interception and Bailey Zappe replaced the former No. 1 pick from Alabama.
Zappe had the crowd at Gillette Stadium roaring when he took the field and it only got louder when he connected with Jakobi Meyers for a dazzling 30-yard touchdown play.
Bailey Zappe to Jakobi Meyers for a TD! #ForeverNE
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022
Meyers was wide-open but had to adjust to the pass and went to the ground. Before he was touched by a Chicago Bear he was up and lunged into the end zone for the score.
After the PAT, the Patriots trailed, 10-7.