Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones, throws TD pass

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Mac Jones returned for the New England Patriots on Monday.

He threw an interception and Bailey Zappe replaced the former No. 1 pick from Alabama.

Zappe had the crowd at Gillette Stadium roaring when he took the field and it only got louder when he connected with Jakobi Meyers for a dazzling 30-yard touchdown play.

Meyers was wide-open but had to adjust to the pass and went to the ground. Before he was touched by a Chicago Bear he was up and lunged into the end zone for the score.

After the PAT, the Patriots trailed, 10-7.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

