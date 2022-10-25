Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones, throws a touchdown pass

Mac Jones started for the Patriots, but he lasted only three series.

The Patriots went three-and-out twice before Jones threw an interception. Jaquan Brisker, who was kicked in the crotch by Jones earlier in the drive, intercepted Jones at the Chicago 21 after the Patriots reached the Bears 36.

Bailey Zappe got a standing ovation from Patriots fans when he replaced Jones on the fourth possession.

The Patriots went right down the field and scored as Zappe went 3-for-3 for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Zappe threw a 20-yard pass to Rhamondre Stevenson on third-and-five at midfield. His touchdown pass was a 30-yarder to Jakobi Meyers. Zappe made it harder for Meyers to score the touchdown than it should have been.

Meyers was wide open, but the throw was off the mark. He made the catch, rose before being touched down and lunged into the end zone.

The Patriots now trail 10-7.

